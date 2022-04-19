S. Africa police arrest 77 illegal miners

JOHANNESBURG, April 19 — The South African police arrested 77 illegal miners from April 14 to 18 in Orkney, North West Province for mining without a license, said the police on Tuesday.

The police said a multi-disciplinary team of police and a mining rescue team launched a crackdown on illegal miners and arrested some underground last Thursday after they called for help when some of them were stuck underground.

“The operation follows a request to the mine management by illegal miners to be assisted to get out of the mine shaft as they were starving. During the operation which was conducted at Shaft no. 5, in Orkney, four decomposed bodies were brought up by the illegal miners on Friday, April 15, 2022,” said North West Province police spokesperson Sabata Mokgwabone.

“Of the 77 arrested illegal miners who were all medically examined, 60 are from Lesotho, 13 from Mozambique, and four are Zimbabwean nationals. Meanwhile, a formal identification process of the four bodies is underway,” he added.

Mokgwabone said the arrested illegal miners will appear in court on Tuesday facing charges of trespassing, illegal mining, and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Illegal foreigners from neighboring countries facing economic challenges have been flocking into South Africa in search of greener pastures. Some engage in crime while some go to abandoned mines to do illegal mining. (Xinhua)