Trending Now
Home InternationalCRIME 2 killed, 1 injured in Israeli airstrike on S. Lebanon
2 killed, 1 injured in Israeli airstrike on S. Lebanon
CRIMEInternationalMiddle East

2 killed, 1 injured in Israeli airstrike on S. Lebanon

October 2, 2025

BEIRUT, Oct. 2 — Two Hezbollah members were killed and one civilian was injured on Thursday in an Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese sources.

The Lebanese Health Ministry’s Public Health Emergency Operations Center said in a release that the Israeli strike on a car on the Jarmaq/Khordali road near the city of Nabatieh, deep in the south, resulted in two deaths and one injury.

The official Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said it was a drone attack. A Lebanese army intelligence source told Xinhua that the two deaths were Hezbollah members identified as Ahmad Saad and Mustafa Rizk.

Since November 27, 2024, a U.S.- and French-brokered ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect, largely halting the clashes triggered by the Gaza war.

Despite the truce, the Israeli army continues to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah “threats,” while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.

In a separate development, over 60 Syrian refugee families returned to their homeland on Thursday via the Masnaa border crossing in eastern Lebanon, marking the third group of returnees under a Lebanese government-backed repatriation plan.

The return operation was carried out in coordination with Syrian interim authorities and several international humanitarian organizations.

Lebanon’s Minister of Social Affairs Haneen Al-Sayed, who oversees the Syrian refugee portfolio, told the NNA that the number of Syrians expected to return under this plan could reach between 200,000 and 400,000 by the end of the year.

According to estimates by Lebanon’s General Security Directorate, Lebanon currently hosts more than 2.08 million Syrian refugees, although only 825,000 are officially registered with the UN refugee agency UNHCR. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

International NGO Sends Anti-war Statement to 192 Countries...

March 5, 2022

Trump, Putin eye to meet next week, no...

August 8, 2025

Over 970 sign “anti-tariff declaration” against Trump’s tariff...

April 22, 2025

Zimbabwe’s Electoral Landscape: Urban- Rural Divide Evident in...

August 27, 2023

Israel’s Netanyahu declares “decisive stage” in Gaza war...

September 2, 2025

Israeli air force receives huge inflatable missile detection...

March 24, 2022

Death toll in strong quake in Philippines rises...

October 1, 2025

3 officers killed, 2 injured in shooting in...

September 18, 2025

Red alert issued for extremely heavy rains in...

September 15, 2025

Ghana seeks to curb losses at state water...

September 30, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.