MOSCOW, July 3– Russian forces conducted one massive and five group strikes over the past week targeting industrial, infrastructure, energy and logistics facilities used by the Ukrainian army, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.

The ministry added that a total of 10 settlements were seized in the past week, namely Malinovka and Piskunovka in the Donbas region, Novoskelevatoye, Pisantsy, Alexandrovka and Bogodarovka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Novoselovka, Rovnoye, Lesnoye and Kopani in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Ministry specified that the strikes are a retaliatory measure responding to Ukrainian forces attacking civilian targets.

On Friday, Yevgeny Balitsky, governor of the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said that five residents were killed and another 18 injured during a Ukrainian attack on the city market in Tokmak.

Russian authorities reported that one person was killed and two others injured in the Bryansk region, and a woman was killed in the Belgorod region due to Ukrainian attacks the same day. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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