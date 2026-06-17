Bank Windhoek achieves historic national milestone with Government grant payments on Namibia’s Instant Payment Network

Windhoek – June. 17 — In a landmark milestone for Namibia’s financial sector, Bank Windhoek successfully processed the first batch of live government grant payments on the national instant payment network, marking a significant step forward in modernising public-sector payments and advancing financial inclusion.

This first batch of government grant payments was paid out to its banking customers under the Marginalised Beneficiaries category on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, with funds being made available in near real time, providing a powerful demonstration of the value of instant payments.

Government grant payments are financial assistance funds distributed by local, state, or national government authorities to individuals, businesses, or organisations. The milestone follows the Bank’s successful certification as part of the first cohort of industry participants on the Instant Payment Programme (IPP).

It reinforces Bank Windhoek’s position as a forerunner in Namibia’s transition towards a modern, interoperable and digitally enabled payments ecosystem. The successful Government-to-Person (G2P) payments demonstrates the practical realisation of the Namibia’s National Payment System vision and reinforces its position as one of the early adopters of Unified Payment Interface -enabled payment technology outside India.

For many underserved and previously unbanked communities, digital payments provide a gateway to the formal economy, and instant payments make it easier for citizens to receive, send and transact securely while reducing reliance on cash-based ecosystems.

Commenting on the achievement, Bank Windhoek Managing Director, James Chapman, said that digital transformation is most meaningful when it improves lives. “The successful controlled go-live implementation of G2P payments demonstrates how innovation can enhance service delivery, improve accessibility and advance financial inclusion.

It reinforces Bank Windhoek’s commitment to shaping the future of payments in Namibia while delivering solutions that create tangible value for the people we serve,” he said. The implementation forms part of a phased rollout approach. It represents the first live use case delivered by Bank Windhoek on the national payments rail.

Over the coming months, the Bank will continue to expand Government-to-Person payment capabilities across additional grant categories while progressing the broader rollout of instant payment services for individuals, businesses, merchants and other ecosystem participants.

Bank Windhoek Chief Financial Officer, Zenaune Kamberipa, who is also the Bank’s Chairperson of the Instant Payment Programme, added that Bank Windhoek is honoured to be contributing to the modernisation of Namibia’s payments ecosystem through this historic achievement.

He also extended the Bank’s appreciation to its regulatory stakeholders, Bank of Namibia and Instant Payment Namibia, and its programme implementation partners, Finacus Solutions and Change Logic, whose expertise and collaboration have contributed significantly to the successful delivery of this historic milestone.

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