South African President Set to Unveil New Government Members in Tonight’s Broadcast

By Chaka Chai

Johannesburg, March 6 — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to announce the new members of the National Executive in a televised address tonight, 06 March 2023. The announcement will be made in Pretoria and will be broadcast live on SABC television. The announcement is scheduled to take place at 19:00.

Vincent Magwenya, the President’s spokesperson, confirmed the news to the media this afternoon. The PresidencyZA will also live stream the proceedings, providing access to everyone who wishes to tune in.

The announcement of the new members of the National Executive is expected to provide insight into President Ramaphosa’s plans for the future of the country. It is widely anticipated that the President will use this opportunity to refresh the government with new ideas and approaches to addressing the country’s economic and social challenges.

The announcement comes amid growing concerns about South Africa’s economic growth, which has been stagnating in recent years. With the country still grappling with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President’s speech is expected to focus on measures to promote economic growth, reduce unemployment, and improve the quality of life for all South Africans.

The President’s spokesperson also noted that the event will provide an opportunity for the public to engage with the President on critical issues affecting the country. The President is expected to take questions from the media and the public during the address.

The announcement of the new National Executive members is highly anticipated and is expected to attract a significant audience. Many South Africans are eager to hear the President’s plans for the country’s future and what steps he intends to take to address the challenges facing the country. The televised address is expected to provide valuable insights into the government’s plans for the coming years. – Namibia Daily News