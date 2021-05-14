Zambian VP encourages African women to venture into livestock sector

LUSAKA, May 14 — Zambian Vice President Inonge Wina on Friday encouraged women in Africa to venture into the livestock sector due to high demand.

“I encourage women to go full time and grow big in the agriculture sector and livestock production in particular because the demand market for livestock products is ever-growing,” she said during the launch of the African Women in Animal Resources Farming and Agri-business Network (AWARFAN) Zambia Chapter.

The AWARFAN is a project of the African Union (AU) aimed at promoting entrepreneurial agribusiness as means for job and wealth creation for Africa’s women and youth.

The Zambian vice-president said it was gratifying that the AU had continued to place women empowerment programming at the center of its agenda, adding that the Zambian government was placing a high premium on women’s participation in fisheries and livestock production.

She encouraged the AWARFAN to empower women and girls to effectively acquire land and own animals and improve value chain systems and expressed delight that the organization has already developed its action plan to propel its activities in Zambia from 2021 to 2024.

According to her, the country had the potential to lead in fisheries and livestock in the southern African region.

AWARFAAN Zambia Chapter National Chairperson Annie Kabayi said her organization would work toward complementing government efforts in empowering women and girls.

She further commended the government for spearheading policy developments that provided an enabling environment for women and girls to thrive in the agriculture sector. (Xinhua)