Namibia halts fuel hikes to boost economic growth

WINDHOEK, Dec. 28 -- Namibia's Ministry of Mines and Energy said on Friday that fuel prices for January will remain the same to help boost economic growth. "Although this will be costly to the Ministry in terms of subsidy, the position of the Ministry remains the same as in the past seven months to allow farming activities to proceed unhindered," the ministry's Executive Director Simeon Negumbo said. He also said that despite the prolonged drought in the whole year, the recent rainfall has shown a positive outlook for farmers. Xinhau