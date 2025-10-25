Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia 5 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab
5 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab
AsiaDisasterInternationaltragedy

5 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Punjab

October 25, 2025

ISLAMABAD, Oct. 25 — At least five members of a family were killed and four others injured when a truck rammed into a minivan in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab province early on Saturday, an official said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Hafizabad Road near Qila Diwan Singh area of Gujranwala district, a Rescue 1122 spokesperson told Xinhua.

He said a speeding truck hit the van carrying a family, killing five people on the spot and leaving four others seriously injured. “The deceased include three men and two women,” the spokesperson said, adding that the injured were shifted to hospital.

Road accidents are frequent in Pakistan due to reckless driving, poor road conditions, and a lack of adherence to traffic rules. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 89
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenya launches second phase of China-sponsored youth coding...

July 4, 2025

Israel orders mass evacuation of Gaza City ahead...

September 9, 2025

CPC Congress: 181 countries now have diplomatic ties...

October 20, 2022

Sanae Takaichi elected Japan PM, unveils cabinet lineup

October 21, 2025

Chinese envoy calls for advancing political transition in...

August 19, 2025

At least 34 terrorists killed in Niger military...

September 22, 2025

Putin says Russian forces maintain strategic active

October 8, 2025

Israeli strike won’t stop mediation efforts for Gaza...

September 14, 2025

British fighter jets intercept 2 Russian aircraft near...

April 21, 2025

Chinese government to employ 7,000 retired teachers to...

October 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.