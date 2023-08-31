Businesses Encouraged to Support Local Sports

By Lylie Happiness

Ondangwa, 31 August- An effort to promote positive change and provide constructive activities for the youth, Phillip Tulina Lukas, the manager of Okapya Liner Transport, has called upon businesspeople to actively support sports initiatives within their communities.

Lukas emphasized the importance of investing in sports while speaking at the awards ceremony of the Oshana Village Based Football League-3rd Division, held at Palm View Park, Omaalala. He highlighted that supporting sports does not necessarily imply great wealth, but rather reflects a genuine concern for the community’s well-being and a desire to deter young individuals from engaging in negative activities.

As a demonstration of their commitment to this cause, Okapya Liner Transport sponsored the OVBFL Champions, Golden Stars FC, by providing them with a full football kit.

The awards ceremony celebrated the achievements of players, officials, and sponsors during the 2022/23 campaign. Among the standout individuals recognized were 17-year-old Sakaria Hango from Golden Stars FC, who earned the Player of the Season and Best Midfielder awards. Additionally, Iiyambo Heicky Williams (Heicky Land Surveyors FC) and Shihwa Johannes (Golden Stars) received the Golden Boot awards, both having scored 13 goals each during the season.

Kanyala Christian of Golden Stars FC was named The Best Goalkeeper of the season, while Amunyela Johannes (GK FC) was recognized as the Most Disciplined Player of the season. Arvo Mufeti received the Most Supportive Person to the OVBFL award.

Fillip Dala, Chairman of NFA-Oshana Regional Football League, expressed his satisfaction with the league’s role in nurturing talent and commended its leadership for facilitating smooth football operations between the second and third divisions in the region. Dala highlighted the league’s significance as a feeder for the second division and urged players to prioritize discipline and hard work for success in football.

Addressing the newly promoted teams from the third division, Dala encouraged them to bring strong competition to the second division.

Since its establishment in 2006, the Oshana Village Based Football League-3rd Division has consistently promoted teams to higher divisions, contributing to the growth and development of football in the region.- Namibia Daily News