Bank Windhoek Appoints Otilie Sabatha as Head of Brand Marketing
Current Affairs

Bank Windhoek Appoints Otilie Sabatha as Head of Brand Marketing

November 23, 2023

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, November 23 — In a statement released on Wednesday, 22 November 2023, Jacquiline Pack, Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, officially announced the appointment of Otilie Sabatha as the Head of Brand Marketing, effective 1 October 2023.

Describing Sabatha as a seasoned brand and strategy professional with a focus on quality, Pack expressed confidence in her ability to steer Bank Windhoek’s brand to new heights.

In her new role, Sabatha will take charge of overseeing, maintaining, and managing the bank’s brand reputation. Leading a team of experts in brand and media, she will be responsible for controlling various aspects of the Brand Marketing function. This includes managing products and services, crafting marketing strategies, enhancing brand visibility, ensuring excellent client service, overseeing projects, managing suppliers, handling budgets, and engaging with stakeholders.

Furthermore, Sabatha’s role will require her to develop and implement long-term sustainable brand strategies aimed at fostering business growth. She will also focus on creating and maintaining strong brand-consumer relationships while emphasizing the marketing of brand attributes.

Sabatha’s journey with Bank Windhoek began in 2012 when, at the age of 19, she joined the Ondangwa Branch as the Branch Manager’s Personal Assistant. Over the years, she transitioned to the Marketing and Corporate Communication Service department, initially as a Brand Practitioner and later taking on senior roles. In 2022, she served as the Acting Head of Brand Marketing, paving the way for her recent official appointment.

Sabatha’s educational background includes a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Science and Technology. Additionally, she completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Harold Pupkewitz School of Business. Pack highlighted that this academic combination has equipped Sabatha with the necessary theoretical knowledge, practical skills, and critical thinking abilities to excel in her professional career.

Commending Sabatha’s consistent dedication and exceptional contributions to brand development, Pack expressed confidence that her leadership would elevate the bank’s brand strategies to new heights. The announcement concluded with best wishes for Sabatha’s continued success in her expanded role.

