China-Africa costume exhibition opens in Kenya

NAIROBI, Sept. 11 — The China-Africa Costume Culture and Art Exhibition was held Thursday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, featuring traditional Chinese costumes and a fashion show blending Chinese and African elements.

During the opening ceremony, Hanna Wendot Cheptumo, cabinet secretary for Kenya’s Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, said in a speech read on his behalf by Kiprop Lagat, director of culture at the ministry, that costumes are more than clothing, as they express identity, history, beliefs, social values and creativity.

Cheptumo noted China’s rich traditions of clothing, textiles, embroidery, and weaving reflect its long history and craftsmanship, with the Mamianqun, or “horse-face skirt,” being one example.

“Culture provides an important foundation” for engagement between nations and peoples, he said, noting that Kenya-China cooperation has expanded beyond economic and development partnerships to areas including education, tourism, science, technology, and people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

Zhang Zhizhong, charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, said the event is not only about appreciating beauty and creativity, but also about sharing expertise, building capacity and creating opportunities.

He quoted a Chinese proverb, “Virtue is not left to stand alone, and he who practices it will have neighbors,” alongside an African proverb, “If you want to go fast, go alone; if you want to go far, go together.”

These two sayings, though originating from different civilizations, convey a remarkably similar wisdom: lasting progress is achieved through partnership, solidarity and mutual support, he noted.

Zhang said China is willing to work with Kenya and other African countries to further deepen exchanges and cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, women and creative economy, and across the board, so as to lay a solid foundation for building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Noah Otiende Ochieng, secretary for Creative Economy at the State Department for Youth Affairs and Creative Economy, said Kenya’s young population is increasingly active in fashion, music, film, visual arts, design and digital content, noting that partnerships can help turn creativity into opportunities, enterprises and sustainable livelihoods.

Ochieng encouraged Kenyan and Chinese designers, artists, cultural practitioners, students and creative entrepreneurs to work together, adding that events such as the exhibition can help build networks, exchange knowledge, develop partnerships and open new markets. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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