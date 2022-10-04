Namibia to attend inaugural regional esports tournament

WINDHOEK, Oct. 4 — Namibia Electronic Sports Association (NESA) announced Monday that it had secured a place at the Southern Africa Region Esports Championship (SAREC 22) to take place in Lilongwe, Malawi.

The games will include esports as a demonstration title for the first time. NESA will select its representatives following qualifiers that will be held on October 8 in the capital city Windhoek.

SAREC 2022 is a joint project of the Global Esports Federation’s Africa Esports Development Federation (AEDF) and the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 to demonstrate holistic development strategies for esports in Africa through the values of equality, diversity, fair play, inclusion, and innovation.

The SAREC Championships will be held on December 3 and 4. (Xinhua)