Severe hunger strikes more villages in Kavango regions

By Staff reporter

Ndiyona constituency, June 5 – The poverty level reported both to be in Kavango regions this year is described by many as worse of the worse compared to other past years.

The recent catastrophe in which one family at Kayova village in Ndiyona constituency lost 18 people due to expected food poisoning is not an independent case on its own but as the result of hunger striking almost all households in the regions due to poor rainfall received this year and majority people in Kavango depends on natural rain for cultivation. Residents of both regions are now calling on the government to assist them with draught food relief which many didn’t receive for the past 5 years otherwise many are expecting to lose their lives due to hunger.

Renhald Muronga the headman of Hamweyi village in Ncuncuni constituency of Kavango West region also called on the government to come to their rescue as he doesn’t know that as how his fellow villagers will make to the next rainy season since nobody in his village harvested even one single bag of Mahangu or even if they reach to plowing season nobody will have seeds or energy to work in the field. “We have also a San community in our village, it is a pity that at the moment that they are only feeding themselves on dry wild berries and they need someone to come to their rescue as a matter of urgency” worried Muronga said through Nbc Rukavango service this morning.

This situation is leaving the local politicians in the region restless but to point fingers at the Office of Prime Minister's office to do something about the situation, both Governors and the Office of the Prime Minister could not be reached for comments before publishing