Trending Now
Home NationalCommunity Ministry of Agriculture Scales Up Sanitation Efforts
Ministry of Agriculture Scales Up Sanitation Efforts
Community

Ministry of Agriculture Scales Up Sanitation Efforts

October 10, 2023

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Ondangwa, October 10- The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at significantly enhancing sanitation access across Namibia. Under the leadership of Dr. Elijah Ngurare, the Director for Water Supply and Sanitation Coordination, the ministry is dedicated to improving access to clean and safe sanitation facilities in various constituencies.

To address this pressing need, the ministry has mobilized an in-house team and unemployed youth to construct these facilities. The project initially began in the Olukonda Constituency and has now expanded to include Otamanzi and Opuwo Urban Constituencies. The estimated cost for each facility is N$15,000.

Recognizing the profound significance of this initiative, Dr. Ngurare emphasized the importance of sanitation, stating, “Sanitation is dignity.” By providing clean and safe facilities, the ministry aims to enhance the overall well-being and dignity of Namibian citizens.

Training programs have been implemented to equip teams from different regions, including Hardap, with essential construction and sanitation skills. The training sessions are currently ongoing in Opuwo, empowering participants to contribute effectively to the project’s implementation in their respective regions.

This initiative aligns perfectly with the ministry’s commitment to prioritize sanitation and ensure the availability of adequate facilities throughout the country. By engaging unemployed youths in the construction process, the project also strives to create employment opportunities and empower communities.

As the project advances, the ministry’s ambitious plan is expected to have a profoundly positive impact on communities across Namibia, fostering improved sanitation practices and ensuring a brighter future for all.- Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 19
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nedbank for Good Series 2023: Golfers Shine in...

September 5, 2023

Kavango communities fight back against legal costs imposed...

May 8, 2023

Lwanyanda evictees still stranded

October 25, 2022

China Town demonstrators due in Windhoek Magistrate’s Court...

May 14, 2022

Lobola commercialised in Zambezi region

September 2, 2022

NASCO Announced the launch of ‘’Grant Projects’’

March 14, 2020

Kaisosi Extension 9 housing project gathers pace as...

March 3, 2022

Aus women start brick making venture

August 17, 2022

Ashihaya Primary School Receives Generous Cement Donation

August 30, 2023

Namibia’s Sanitation Crisis: Over 1 Million People Lack...

May 3, 2023