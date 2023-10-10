Ministry of Agriculture Scales Up Sanitation Efforts

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Ondangwa, October 10- The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has unveiled its latest initiative aimed at significantly enhancing sanitation access across Namibia. Under the leadership of Dr. Elijah Ngurare, the Director for Water Supply and Sanitation Coordination, the ministry is dedicated to improving access to clean and safe sanitation facilities in various constituencies.

To address this pressing need, the ministry has mobilized an in-house team and unemployed youth to construct these facilities. The project initially began in the Olukonda Constituency and has now expanded to include Otamanzi and Opuwo Urban Constituencies. The estimated cost for each facility is N$15,000.

Recognizing the profound significance of this initiative, Dr. Ngurare emphasized the importance of sanitation, stating, “Sanitation is dignity.” By providing clean and safe facilities, the ministry aims to enhance the overall well-being and dignity of Namibian citizens.

Training programs have been implemented to equip teams from different regions, including Hardap, with essential construction and sanitation skills. The training sessions are currently ongoing in Opuwo, empowering participants to contribute effectively to the project’s implementation in their respective regions.

This initiative aligns perfectly with the ministry’s commitment to prioritize sanitation and ensure the availability of adequate facilities throughout the country. By engaging unemployed youths in the construction process, the project also strives to create employment opportunities and empower communities.

As the project advances, the ministry’s ambitious plan is expected to have a profoundly positive impact on communities across Namibia, fostering improved sanitation practices and ensuring a brighter future for all.- Namibia Daily News