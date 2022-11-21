Evicted Lwanyanda residents rebuild

By Elezo Libanda

Katima Mulilo, 21 Nov. – The residents of Lwanyanda, whose houses were demolished in September, have started rebuilding on the same land.

Scores of people could be seen at the weekend erecting make shift structures again.

The residents have been living in the open since the local authority demolished their houses after numerous failed attempts to remove them from the piece of land that was sold to a developer to construct houses.

The residents claimed they have no where to go and vowed to stay put until the Katima Mulilo Town council gives them alternative land.

“We have children who are going to school, we have temporary jobs to sustain ourselves, and they want us to go back to the villages where we can’t do anything to help ourselves live a meaningful life,” a resident who did not want to be identified told NDN.

A few days ago a woman and her child escaped death by a whisker when a big tree fell on their makeshift house.

It’s not yet known if the local authority will obtain another court order or use other means to evict these people again.

However the residents of Lwanyanda compound are determined to take back what used to be their homes.