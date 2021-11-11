Kavango West Regional Council (KWRC) calls for funds mitigating disasters to be made available to 14 Regional Councils.

NKURENKURU, Nov. 11 — The Kavango West Regional Council is concerned over the mitigating strategies of disasters in the region that has to be facilitated by the National Disaster Risk Management Committee (NSRMC) when it involves money. The distress is as a result that disasters carry an emergency approach and many a time solutions provided by the Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee (RDRMC) turn to have no impact when funds are needed as the Contingency Fund that deals with emergencies are centralized at the National level.

The Council thus requests for the decentralization of emergency budgets aimed at addressing the effect of disasters in the Region, as the current practice takes longer and it is too cumbersome to access the funds from the OPM and does not respond to the emergency aspect required when a disaster strikes.

The process of having the situation assessed either by a team at the National level produces a report before an amicable solution can be implemented. All official correspondences must be addressed to the office of the Chief Regional Officer upon budgetary availability is delayed in instances when the situation needs an immediate solution.

The KWRC-RDRMC noted challenges experienced in the Region such as veld fires that continue to be a big challenge that has led to the destruction of infrastructures like fences including loss of livestock and the human-wildlife conflict. The sentiments derived during an induction gathering aimed for a new Kavango West Regional Disaster Risk Management Committee and the review of the Regional Multi-Hazard Contingency Plan in Otjiwarongo.

Notes to Editor: The meetings discussed issues ranging from Disaster Risk Management Framework, establishment, activation of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), and Hazard and Risk Analysis amongst others. It further looked into what qualifies a situation to be termed as a disaster guided by the Disaster Risk Management Act, Act No 10 of 2012.

The Act makes provision for the powers, duties, and functions of all Disaster Risk Management Committees from Local Authorities, Constituencies, Regional and National Disaster Risk Management Committees. The recommendations that need Cabinet’s attention are channeled through the National Disaster Risk Management Committee.

By Annakleta Haikera Compiled By Tenga Salomon