Security Council calls on member states to fully comply with UN Charter

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 9 -- The United Nations Security Council on Thursday adopted a presidential statement urging all member states to fully comply with the UN Charter while recognizing the critical importance of the Charter to the maintenance of international peace and security. "The Security Council calls on member states to fully comply with the Charter of the United Nations. In this regard, the Council calls on all member states to promote and uphold the Charter, including through raising public awareness of the Charter and the importance of compliance with the Charter in the maintenance of international peace and security," said the statement adopted at a ministerial-level open debate on the topic of "maintenance of international peace and security upholding the UN Charter." "The Council also stresses the need for enhanced inclusive dialogue in the interest of all member states to share different experiences, national best practices and lessons learned in implementing their obligations under the Charter," the statement said. The council stressed the importance of commitment to the Charter "on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations," adding that "the Council reaffirms its commitment to multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations." "The Security Council reaffirms its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security under the Charter of the United Nations, and in this context, underscores the need for all states and international and regional organizations and others to have respect for the Charter," according to the statement. "The Council encourages the United Nations Secretary-General to continue his efforts to assist member states and regional organizations in upholding the Charter," the statement noted. The council also underlined the importance of the role of regional and sub-regional organizations and arrangements and of cooperation with them and stressed its determination in upholding the UN Charter in all of its activities. Xinhau