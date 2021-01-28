Botswana to vaccinate all citizens against COVID-19: president

GABORONE, Jan. 28 — Botswana plans to vaccinate every citizen in the nation against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic once available, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said Wednesday. “The country’s real and long term solution in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic is to vaccinate the whole population (of Botswana) against the deadly disease,” said Masisi in a video sent out to journalists soon after a closed-door meeting with officials from the World Bank Africa.

– Xinhua