U.S. private sector donates 2 mln masks to China to fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14 -- The U.S. private sector has donated a batch of medical supplies, including 2 million masks, and has organized a shipment to China in light of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) announced Thursday. The effort was co-organized by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (NCUSCR) and the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations, according to the USCBC, which represents over 200 American companies that do business with China. "At this critical moment, the U.S. private sector stands with and in support with the Chinese people," said Evan Greenberg, the USCBC chair and NCUSCR vice chair as well as chief executive officer of Chubb, a property and casualty insurance company. FedEx has donated air transportation of these relief supplies to China, and Walmart has joined Chubb in helping to obtain these goods, Greenberg said. "This is the time to demonstrate our shared humanity and dedication to the common good," said USCBC President Craig Allen. "In particular, we want to help and to honor the courageous healthcare workers throughout China." In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai thanked the three organizations "for the great support" to the Chinese people at this "challenging" moment. "Together we stand strong! Together we will win the battle against #COVID19," said the ambassador. Steve Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said the committee "has stood for strengthening people-to-people relations between our two great peoples" since the hosting of the Chinese ping pong team in 1972. "During this crisis we are gratified to be able to continue this great tradition by helping to provide urgently needed medical supplies to the Chinese people," Orlins said. "We are honored and deeply gratified to be one of the organizers of this humanitarian action, a powerful gesture of American friendship and goodwill toward China at this challenging moment," said David Firestein, president and chief executive officer of the George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S.-China Relations. "Our Foundation stands ready to do all in our power to help our Chinese friends fight and defeat this virus," said Firestein, whose organization identified a reliable supply for the donation. Most of the donated goods on the flight will be rushed to Wuhan hospitals with support from Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and China Charity Federation, according to the USCBC. Xinhua