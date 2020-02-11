Zambia mine denies relocating operations to South Africa

LUSAKA, Feb. 11 -- Zambia's Mopani Copper Mine, a unit of Glencore, on Monday denied reports that it was in the process of relocating some of its operations outside the country. Last week, some mining contractors and suppliers under the auspices of the Local Contractors and Mine suppliers protested demanding that the mining firm should rescind its decision to relocate its procurement unit to South Africa. But Nebert Mulenga's the company's Public Relations Manager said in emailed statement that the claims were not true and should be ignored. According to him, all the company's business decisions and operations were being managed by a local team without any foreign involvement. The mining firm, he said, has also introduced the Zambia Contract Ownership Development Initiative, an initiative aimed at promoting efficiency, safety and local participation. Xinhua