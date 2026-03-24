Secure homes and safer roads urged ahead of Easter Weekend

By Franco Feris

WINDHOEK, March.24 – As the Easter long weekend approaches, Namibians are being reminded to prioritise both road safety and home security, as new data highlights rising risks during peak holiday periods.

According to the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, the number of road crashes increased from 37 in 2024 to 42 in 2025, representing a 13.5% rise. Despite the increase, there has been a notable improvement in safety outcomes, with injuries decreasing from 126 to 96 cases, a 24% reduction.

The Easter period is traditionally marked by heavy traffic volumes, particularly along major routes such as the B1 through Windhoek and the B2 towards the coast. These conditions, coupled with long-distance travel and driver fatigue, continue to heighten the risk of accidents.

While road safety remains a concern, attention is also being drawn to the risks facing homes left unattended during the holiday. Statistics from the Namibian Police show that housebreaking remains a common crime. In Windhoek alone, 1,039 cases were reported between July and September 2025. Over the 2024/25 period, housebreaking and theft incidents more than doubled, increasing from 282 to 623 cases.

Even as road safety shows signs of improvement, unattended homes during long weekends continue to present an opportunity for criminals. As a result, homeowners are encouraged to take proactive steps to secure their properties before travelling.

Simple but effective measures include ensuring alarm systems are fully functional, notifying security companies of travel plans, and arranging for trusted neighbours or family members to regularly check on the property.

Homeowners are also advised to minimise the risk of damage by switching off the main water supply, unplugging non-essential electrical appliances, and turning off geysers. In addition, reviewing insurance cover to ensure household contents are adequately protected remains essential.

As thousands prepare to travel this Easter, a balanced approach to safety—on the road and at home—will be key to ensuring a secure and stress-free holiday period.

Franco Feris is the Chief Executive Officer at Santam Namibia Limited.

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