Metropolitan Empowers Future Champions at Suiderhof Primary

Windhoek, March.24 – -Metropolitan Namibia has reaffirmed its commitment to youth development and community upliftment through the handover of netball accessories valued at N$6,500 to Suiderhof Primary School.

The sponsorship aims to support the school’s netball programme, which caters to approximately 200 learners across various age groups. By providing essential equipment, Metropolitan seeks to enhance training sessions and create opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and reach their full potential.

Speaking at the handover, Panduleni Iilonga, Metropolitan Central Sales Manager, emphasised the importance of investing in young people:

“Supporting young people through sport is one of the most impactful ways we can invest in our future. At Metropolitan, we are proud to stand alongside Suiderhof Primary School, because Together We Can create opportunities that inspire growth, confidence, and excellence.”

Sport plays a critical role in shaping well-rounded individuals by instilling discipline, teamwork, and resilience, qualities that extend beyond the playing field. Metropolitan recognises these benefits and continues to support initiatives that contribute to the holistic development of learners.

Mrs Alna Similo, Principal of Suiderhof Primary School, expressed her appreciation for the contribution:“This support means more than just equipment, it brings encouragement and hope to our learners. We sincerely thank Metropolitan for believing in our children and their potential.”

The partnership highlights Metropolitan Namibia’s broader commitment to empowering communities and investing in the next generation. Guided by its brand promise, “Together We Can,” the company continues to play an active role in creating meaningful and lasting impact.

Metropolitan wished the Suiderhof Primary School netball teams success in their upcoming matches and tournaments.

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