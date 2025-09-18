Trending Now
Home Australia Scientists create record-efficiency material to turn waste heat into clean power
Scientists create record-efficiency material to turn waste heat into clean power
AustraliaENERGYInternational

Scientists create record-efficiency material to turn waste heat into clean power

September 18, 2025

SYDNEY, Sept. 18 — Scientists in Australia have developed a new material that achieves record-high thermoelectric performance, paving the way for more efficient conversion of waste heat into clean electricity.

The study found that adding manganese to silver copper telluride made it the most efficient material of its kind, according to a statement released Thursday by Australia’s Queensland University of Technology (QUT).

The research team enabled a prototype device to deliver more than 13 percent conversion efficiency, putting it alongside the best current technologies, said QUT researcher Nan-Hai Li, also from the Australian Research Council Research Hub in Zero-emission Power Generation for Carbon Neutrality.

The tiny change to the material resulted in a product far better at converting heat into electricity, said Li, the first author of the study published in Energy & Environmental Science under Britain’s Royal Society of Chemistry.

The 13 percent conversion efficiency means that for every 100 units of heat energy put into the device, about 13 units are converted into electricity, said QUT Professor Zhi-Gang Chen who co-led the research.

“That might not sound like much, but it is a very high number for thermoelectric materials, with most of them only managing a conversion efficiency of a few percent,” Chen said.

“Every day, huge amounts of heat from cars, factories and power stations simply vanish into the air. This material gives us a way to capture some of that lost energy and turn it into clean power,” he said. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 29
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

U.S. chief justice rebukes Trump’s impeachment call on...

March 19, 2025

Africa: Upstream Investment and Development at the Forefront...

May 5, 2022

DR Congo declares new Ebola outbreak

September 4, 2025

Zambian president urges African nations to harmonize public...

August 25, 2025

Iran approves formation of new defense council

August 4, 2025

Death toll from mountain torrents in NW China’s...

August 12, 2025

Ugandan army reports clashes with ADF rebels in...

September 5, 2025

Gazans forced to make life-or-death choices as Israeli...

September 18, 2025

5 African countries ink deal to promote natural...

June 20, 2025

EU advances trade agreements with Mercosur, Mexico

September 3, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.