Kuwait intercepts drones, missiles; airport fuel depot struck

KUWAIT CITY, March 25– Kuwaiti authorities said early Wednesday that air defenses had intercepted multiple hostile drones and missiles, while a fuel depot at Kuwait International Airport was struck in an attack that caused a fire but no casualties.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that drones targeted a fuel storage facility at Kuwait International Airport.

Emergency teams and relevant authorities responded promptly to contain the blaze, the DGCA said in a statement posted on social media platform X, noting that the incident resulted in material damage only, with no injuries reported.

In a separate statement issued at dawn, the Kuwaiti Army said its air defense systems had successfully engaged and intercepted hostile missile and drone threats detected within the country’s airspace.

Loud explosions heard across parts of Kuwait were the result of these interception operations, the army added.

Meanwhile, the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) announced that it had intercepted six drones within its operational zones.

In an official statement, KNG spokesperson Brigadier General Jadaan Fadhel said the interceptions were carried out as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen national security, safeguard critical infrastructure, and neutralize potential threats.

Authorities in Kuwait have not immediately disclosed the origin of the attacks.

On Tuesday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense said its air defense systems detected 17 ballistic missiles and 13 drones.

The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said that falling debris from interception operations damaged seven overhead power lines, causing partial power outages in some areas.

Its spokesperson Fatima Hayat added that efforts were immediately launched to restore power, with most affected lines already repaired.

The incidents happened amid escalating tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran that began last month.

Iran has since responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli and U.S. assets across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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