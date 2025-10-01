Saudi Arabia, UN launch global initiative to boost cyberspace capacity

RIYADH, Oct. 1 — Saudi Arabia and the United Nations (UN) on Wednesday jointly launched the Global Initiative for Capacity Building in Cyberspace during the 2025 Global Cybersecurity Forum (GCF) Annual Meeting in Riyadh.

The initiative comes in response to a global shortage of 2.8 million cybersecurity professionals and skills gaps reported by 43 percent of information security executives, according to the GCF 2024 Cybersecurity Workforce Report.

The program will offer expert-led workshops, training and education programs, international simulations and cyber drills, policy development support, and collaborative research to strengthen skills ranging from policymaking, law enforcement, and cyber diplomacy.

Implementation will be led by Saudi Arabia’s National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA), the Saudi Information Technology Company, and the GCF, in partnership with several UN agencies.

“Saudi Arabia’s partnership with the United Nations to advance global cybersecurity capacity building is a testament to a shared commitment to driving progress for the benefit of people, societies, and nations,” said Majed bin Mohammed Al-Mazyed, governor of the NCA, during the meeting.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said via video that cyberspace is essential for innovation and opportunity, but vulnerabilities can disrupt societies and threaten peace.

“We must act together to ensure cyberspace serves the common good by investing in people, building skills and fostering inclusion,” he said.

The GCF Annual Meeting, now in its fifth edition, serves as a global platform to promote international cooperation and strengthen the safety and resilience of cyberspace through dialogue and action-oriented initiatives. (Xinhua)

