Cameroon opposition candidate claims victory in presidential election
Cameroon opposition candidate claims victory in presidential election
Cameroon opposition candidate claims victory in presidential election

October 14, 2025

YAOUNDE, Oct. 14 — Cameroon’s opposition candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary claimed early Tuesday that he won the country’s presidential election, which concluded Sunday.

In a televised address to his supporters, Tchiroma claimed that the results showed an “overwhelming victory.” “Our victory is clear.

It must be respected. The people have chosen,” said Tchiroma, a former spokesman of the government who resigned to run against President Paul Biya, who has been the country’s leader for 43 years.

The government has yet to officially react to the claim. Tchiroma’s announcement came barely a day after Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji issued a warning against falsifying results, saying intelligence services have identified “a platform” that wants to publish “fake” election results.

On Sunday, Essosse Erik, head of the country’s electoral commission, said the election results would be announced by the Constitutional Council “no later than 15 days after the closing date of the polls,” rendering Bakary’s claim premature.

Tchiroma previously held several cabinet positions, including communication, transport, and employment and vocational training. He announced his resignation in June to run in the presidential election. (Xinhua)

