Sanlam offers 15 internships to young Namibians in the financial services industry

Staff Writer

WINDHOEK, March 18 — Sanlam proudly announces the handover of bursaries and the launch of the 2023 Sanlam Internship Programme First Intake. The program will provide 15 outstanding students with the opportunity to launch their careers in the financial services industry and complete their work-integrated learning requirements. “We all know that education plays a critical role in providing us with a road map for approaching life and enables us to make plans to improve our lifestyle,” states Dr. Evans Simataa, General Manager of People and Brand. “At the same time, we are all aware that not everyone can afford the high cost of education. For this reason, Sanlam continues to invest in the education of those who are less privileged and unable to pay for their children’s education.” Since establishing the bursary scheme in 2002, over 100 Namibian students have benefited from the program, with over N$4 million invested in the program and more than 20 bursary holders employed by Sanlam.

Sanlam recognizes that tertiary students are required to integrate work experience with theory, which led to the development of the Sanlam Internship Programme. The highly respected and sought-after internship offers young Namibians the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in a dynamic and supportive environment. The program exposes interns to all aspects of the financial services industry, including risk management, investment management, financial planning, and customer service. It ensures they graduate and gain the necessary skills to be game-changing professionals. Since its inception, the Internship program has provided opportunities to over 50 students, with more than 10 graduates who participated in the program finding employment with Sanlam.

Mia Muuaza, an intern from the class of 2022, shared her testimony. “The internship provided me with work experience and work-integrated learning when I had none. In addition, you obtain a sense of the company’s culture and can build internal networks,” said Mia.

Since then, Mia has developed various skills, including communication, interpersonal interaction, personal effectiveness, and creative problem-solving. “The earth is a beehive, and although we all enter via the same entrance, what matters most is what you do once inside. This is something a wise person once said to me. As my work was noticed, I soon received an interview call, and I was ultimately selected for the position,” added Mia.

Dr. Evans Simataa remarked, “The Sanlam Internship Programme and the bursaries are part of our commitment to contribute to Namibians’ education and development. We believe that by equipping young Namibians with the knowledge and skills they need to succeed, we can contribute to a brighter future for our country.”

Sanlam has developed various Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives that reach across different areas, including education, sports development, health and welfare, entrepreneurship, and arts and culture. Through these five focus areas, Sanlam can plough back into the communities in which it operates and support the efforts of the government and others.

– Namibia Daily News