S. African military plane crash-lands in DR Congo, no casualties reported

GOMA, Jan. 9 -- A South African military plane with 67 people on board made an emergency landing and caught fire on Thursday in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but there were no casualties, a UN spokesperson said. The military aircraft was transporting 59 passengers and eight crew members from the UN peacekeeping mission known as MONUSCO, and the left engine caught fire upon landing in the city of Goma, it said. The fire is under control and everyone was safely evacuated, the UN mission said, adding that nobody suffered major injuries. The plane was flying from Beni, a city in the country's northeast. Xinhau