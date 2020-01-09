Zambian president visits flood-affected victims

LUSAKA, Jan. 9 -- Zambian President Edgar Lungu on Thursday inspected fields and families affected by floods in the eastern part of the country and pledged government's support. Over 250 people in Mambwe district of eastern Zambia have been displaced while crops have been submerged forcing the government to provide humanitarian assistance. Other districts in the province have been affected. The country's meteorological body has warned that floods are likely to continue as the district was expected to receive more rain. The Zambian leader visited the affected families who have been sheltered at a local school where the government has provided tents and was providing food, according to state-broadcaster, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation. He helped in the distribution of relief food and other support materials to the people. The Zambian leader told the affected people to start cultivating their crops on higher land as opposed to conducting their farming in lower grounds. According to him, the government has sourced enough food for everyone. Laston Mbewe, a civic leader said the people were willing to relocate to higher ground during the next farming season. Xinhau