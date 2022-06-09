Trending Now
National

First Capital presents Keetmanshoop’s economic profile to the town

June 9, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 9 June 2022 – First Capital Namibia recently concluded a research survey on Keetmanshoop’s economic profile and presented it to the community on Thursday.

Economist and team leader, Martin Mwinga, released the findings at a presentation at the Schutzenhaus Hotel in the town.

The last economic report that was done in the southern regions was in Mariental in 2019. It is part of First Capital’s social responsibility to the community to conduct this research countrywide. And they include areas such as education, industrialisation, town population, agriculture, the service sector, health, and finance.

Keetmanshoop is the second largest town in the region having the largest amount of land. The town has more land than people.

The research showed that //Kharas is among the populations with the highest percentage of chronic diseases like heart attacks, BP, and diabetes. The town is number one in the country for the highest literacy rate but has a low employment rate as well. The educational budget is mostly spent on primary and secondary education. This region’s school classrooms are not congested and have 25 learners per classroom. Compared to other regions the crime rate in Keetmanshoop is low. The research report is beneficial for future business investors and also for the community at large.

“The town’s economy is not well-diversified,” Mwinga said. Farming in the area is very low and could be influenced by the weather.

“The //Kharas informal economy is very small and the last in the country,” he added. – Namibia Daily News

