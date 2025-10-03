Trending Now
Home InternationalAsia Typhoon Bualoi leaves 51 dead in Vietnam
Typhoon Bualoi leaves 51 dead in Vietnam
AsiaClimate and WeatherDisasterInternational

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 51 dead in Vietnam

October 3, 2025

HANOI, Oct. 3 — Typhoon Bualoi and ensuing floods and landslides have killed 51 people, left 14 others missing and injured 164 across northern and central Vietnam, with preliminary economic losses estimated at nearly 15.9 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 608 million U.S. dollars), the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority said in a report on Friday.

The typhoon damaged or submerged more than 238,000 houses, inundated nearly 89,000 hectares of rice and other crops, and caused losses to over 17,000 hectares of aquaculture and nearly 50,300 hectares of forests.

The typhoon also severely damaged infrastructure, with over 8,800 electricity poles downed and nearly 468,500 households still without power, while nearly 1,500 schools were damaged, according to the report.

Local authorities are continuing recovery efforts, mobilizing equipment to clear blocked roads, restore essential services and support affected communities, the report added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Thursday approved a support package worth 2.524 trillion Vietnamese dong (about 96.5 million dollars) from the central budget reserve to 15 affected localities for emergency relief, Vietnam News Agency reported Friday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 17
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN high-level meeting reinvigorates commitment to global development

September 24, 2025

UN envoy urges de-escalation in Yemen, condemns Houthi...

September 1, 2025

UN General Assembly adopts resolution on eye care.

July 24, 2021

Venezuela calls on UN to stop U.S. military...

September 20, 2025

Over 3,000 evacuated after heavy rain in central...

August 28, 2023

Lao gov’t mulls possible rollout of third dose...

September 15, 2021

Addressing Food Insecurity: Collaborative Steps to Promote Conservation...

August 24, 2023

UN agencies secure 65 mln USD to aid...

August 28, 2025

Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Moscow...

December 9, 2022

10 injured in light plane crash-landing in Russia’s...

July 6, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.