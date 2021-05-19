The Twin Babies are coming home.

Windhoek, May 19–The twin babies born through a surrogate pregnancy in South Africa two months ago have now been issued with Namibian travel documents by the Namibia authority.

The lawyer representing the girls’ Namibian father, Phillip Lühl, yesterday informed by a government lawyer that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security has issued the infants with travel documents without admitting they are Namibian citizens.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia daily news

Rundu