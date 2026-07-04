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China activates Level-IV flood emergency response for two northeast provinces
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China activates Level-IV flood emergency response for two northeast provinces

July 4, 2026

BEIJING, July 4– China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Saturday activated a Level-IV emergency response for flood control in northeast China’s Liaoning and Jilin provinces and dispatched two working teams to assist and guide local flood-control efforts.

From July 4 to 6, heavy downpours are expected to sweep northern and western parts of Liaoning and most of Jilin, with some areas likely to receive more than 100 mm of precipitation.

Water levels in certain rivers are expected to rise above warning levels.

The ministry urged local water authorities to strengthen monitoring and forecasting of rainfall and water conditions and issue timely warnings.

They were also instructed to step up patrols and emergency response, reinforce flood prevention measures for small and medium-sized rivers and mountain torrents, and make every effort to ensure the safety of people’s lives and protection of property.

China has a four-tier emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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