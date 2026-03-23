Trump’s softening tone on Iran lifts stocks, sinks oil

NEW YORK, March 23– U.S. President Donald Trump’s conciliatory tone on Iran on Monday lifted U.S. stocks and sent crude oil futures sharply lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 900 points, or nearly 2 percent, in morning trading. The Nasdaq composite rose 2.07 percent after falling into correction territory in the previous session.

The S&P 500 gained more than 100 points, up 1.82 percent. Meanwhile, crude oil futures tumbled more than 10 percent earlier in the day after Trump said on social media that he had ordered the military to delay strikes on Iranian power plants and energy facilities for five days following what he described as “productive” talks with Iran.

Iran quickly denied any such contact after Trump’s remarks, saying there had been no negotiations. Financial markets could continue to see sharp swings in the coming days as investors react to headlines about the U.S. war with Iran and the status of the Strait of Hormuz. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 123