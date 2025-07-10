NAMCOR Corruption Scandal: Court Appearance of Accused Individuals

By John K WaDisho

WINDHOEK, July 10 — The Windhoek Magistrate’s Court saw the brief appearance of eight individuals implicated in the NAMCOR corruption scandal, alongside five corporate entities. The group faces several charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (POCA) and the Anti-Corruption Act, following serious allegations regarding malfeasance that amounts to over N$480 million.

During the court proceedings, the state requested a postponement until 14:15 to allow for a detailed explanation of the charges to the accused. In a significant move, the state also objected to bail for all individuals involved. Prosecutors expressed concerns that the accused might interfere with ongoing police investigations or potentially abscond.

Among those charged are former NAMCOR Managing Director Immanuel Mulunga, alongside Cornelius Willemse, Jennifer Hamukwaya, Olivia Dunaiski, Peter Hango Elindi, Malakia Elindi, Lydia Elindi, and Panduleni Hamukwaya. Additionally, several corporate entities are linked to the case, including Enercon Namibia (Pty) Ltd, Onyeka Clearing and Forwarding CC, Nyambali Medical Centre CC, Panduleni Farming CC, and Parkwood Petroleum Logistics CC.

Legal representation for some of the accused is being provided by attorneys Sisa Namandje and Milton Engelbrecht. The authorities have stated that five further arrests related to this case are pending- Namibia Daily News.

