M23 says Doha peace talks with DR Congo gov’t expected to continue

GOMA, DR Congo, Nov. 21 — The March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group said Thursday that discussions with the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) government are expected to continue in Doha in the coming weeks, following the recent signing of a framework agreement for peace between the two sides.

At a press conference in Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province currently under M23 control, M23 officials said talks will focus on key issues such as humanitarian access, judicial guarantees, and the modalities for the release of detainees.

Benjamin Mbonimpa, the group’s chief negotiator in Doha, said that ongoing activity by local armed groups threatens the framework agreement’s implementation.

“As long as local armed groups are not neutralized, there will be deaths, insecurity, and people will not move freely,” he said.

Earlier this week, DRC government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya reiterated that Kinshasa will not cede any territory in the Doha negotiations.

“What is important for Congolese people to know is that in the discussions we are holding, no part of the Congolese territory will be ceded,” Muyaya said during a government briefing on Monday, stressing that the country’s territorial integrity is non-negotiable.

The spokesperson added that the government remains committed to restoring peace in the east, where decades of armed violence have displaced millions.

“What we want is the end of this rebellion and the disappearance of these auxiliaries in their current form,” he said. The remarks highlight that clashes between the M23 and the DRC Armed Forces continue despite diplomatic progress, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

Last Saturday, the DRC government and the M23 signed a framework agreement in Doha, brokered by Qatar. In July, Kinshasa and the M23 signed a Declaration of Principles in Doha, a roadmap that initially set a start date for negotiations no later than Aug. 8 and the signing of a peace agreement before Aug. 18.

Both timelines have passed without progress. After re-emerging in late 2021, the M23, now part of the political-military Alliance Fleuve Congo, has extended its control over several strategic centers in eastern DRC, including Goma and Bukavu.

In these areas, parallel administrative structures have been established, further weakening local institutions and worsening an already dire humanitarian situation. (Xinhua)

