Russia hits 144 Ukrainian targets as Kiev strikes Russian “shadow fleet” tankers

MOSCOW/KIEV, July 7– Russia said on Tuesday that its armed forces struck Ukrainian port facilities, energy infrastructure, logistics centers and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 144 areas overnight, while Kiev claimed attacks on a group of eight fuel tankers of the Russian so-called “shadow fleet” in the Sea of Azov.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the strikes were conducted with operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missiles and artillery. Russian forces also seized the settlement of Petro-Ivanovka in the Kharkov region, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Russian air defense forces shot down 11 guided aerial bombs, 27 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system projectiles, two Neptune long-range guided missiles and 797 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian unmanned surface vessels, it added.

Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said in a statement that the attacked vessels, which are under international sanctions, were transporting fuel to Crimea. Each tanker has a deadweight of about 7,000 tons and is nearly 140 meters long.

Ukraine’s forces also struck a dry cargo ship in the Sea of Azov and a ferry near Crimea in separate attacks, the statement said. The strikes on Russia’s maritime logistics are aimed at complicating the delivery of fuel and ammunition to Russian troops, it said.

On Monday, Ukraine reported that it had struck two Russian tankers transporting fuel from Russia’s Taganrog to Crimea. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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