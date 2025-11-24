China Focus: Robotics eldercare expands amid aging population challenge

SHENYANG, Nov. 24 — Artificial joints fitted closely around Zhang’s legs, tiny motors humming as they learned his strides. With each step, the sensors tracked his movements and the whole frame gently pushed him forward.

In a rehabilitation center in Beijing’s Fengtai District, the 76-year-old, once dependent on a caregiver, lifts his feet, one after the other, walking with the help of a robotic exoskeleton.

“I used to need someone by my side,” he said with a grin. “With the robot training, I can walk myself.”

An eldercare robot for each elderly person has long been the stuff of science fiction, but it is now edging closer to reality as robots are making their way into households to help more and more senior people with daily challenges and inconveniences. (Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

Post Views: 64