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Hamas calls on regional countries to cooperate to end war
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Hamas calls on regional countries to cooperate to end war

March 14, 2026

GAZA, March 14– Hamas on Saturday called on Iran to refrain from targeting neighboring countries and urged regional states to cooperate to end the war and preserve fraternal ties.

In a statement, Hamas said, “While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, we call on our brothers in Iran not to target neighboring countries and urge all countries in the region to cooperate to stop this aggression and preserve fraternal ties.”

The movement said it is “following with grave concern” the ongoing war in the region and strongly condemned what it described as “the American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran,” saying it violates international law and international humanitarian law and threatens regional and global security.

Hamas added that “the interest of the Islamic nation and the region necessitates an end to this war,” calling on all countries and international organizations to work toward an immediate halt to the conflict and praising efforts aimed at prioritizing dialogue and diplomacy.

The statement came amid heightened tensions following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran and its regional proxies responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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