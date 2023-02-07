Russia ready to provide emergency aid to quake-hit Türkiye, Syria: FM

MOSCOW, Feb. 7 — Russia is ready to provide all necessary assistance to Türkiye and Syria after deadly earthquakes hit the two countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov sent condolences to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Lavrov also conveyed words of support to the families and friends of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to those who were injured, the statement said.

Strong earthquakes jolted southern Türkiye and northern Syria on Monday, killing at least 1,651 people and injuring 11,119 others in Türkiye, and leaving at least 870 people dead and 1,326 others injured in Syria, according to Turkish and Syrian authorities. (Xinhua)