Trending Now
Home NationalEconomics Namibia implements mandatory use of tax identification numbers
Namibia implements mandatory use of tax identification numbers
Economics

Namibia implements mandatory use of tax identification numbers

February 7, 2023

WINDHOEK, Feb. 7 — The Namibia Revenue Agency has implemented the mandatory use of tax identification numbers across its systems to ensure quality data management and compliance, the agency said in a press statement on Monday.
According to the statement, the usage of the tax identification numbers applies to all stakeholders, including service providers, traders and clearing agents.
“All constituent entities are therefore informed to register their status, which will be confirmed and validated,” the agency said.
According to the agency, the move is being implemented with technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund.  (Xinhua)

Post Views: 139
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Property prices remain subdued in early 2019

May 14, 2019

Housing Market Still Stable

February 23, 2020

Old Mutual Grows Namibia’s Direct Domestic Investment Portfolio

June 13, 2022

GIPF CAPACITATING LEADERS IN AN EFFORT TO ACHIEVE...

October 1, 2021

Namibia records N$1 billion current account surplus: central...

June 29, 2019

13,682 employees retrenched in 2020 and 1st half...

September 20, 2021

Namibia’s economy expected to grow by 1.4 pct...

August 16, 2021

Disability does not equal laziness: NFPDN

May 29, 2018

DEPENDABLE AND COST EFFECTIVE ENERGY FOR NAMIBIAN MINES

August 27, 2021

China Focus: Winning the last battle against poverty

August 23, 2018