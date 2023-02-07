Namibia implements mandatory use of tax identification numbers

WINDHOEK, Feb. 7 — The Namibia Revenue Agency has implemented the mandatory use of tax identification numbers across its systems to ensure quality data management and compliance, the agency said in a press statement on Monday.

According to the statement, the usage of the tax identification numbers applies to all stakeholders, including service providers, traders and clearing agents.

“All constituent entities are therefore informed to register their status, which will be confirmed and validated,” the agency said.

According to the agency, the move is being implemented with technical assistance from the International Monetary Fund. (Xinhua)