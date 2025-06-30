Trending Now
11 terrorists surrender to Malian army
AfricaInternational

June 30, 2025

BAMAKO, June 30  — Eleven terrorists from the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, including a senior commander, surrendered to the Malian Armed Forces in the town of Ansongo in northern Mali on Saturday, Malian television ORTM reported on Sunday.

Ibrahim Boubacar, also known as Oubel, is the leader of terrorist groups operating in the Tessit area of northern Mali, the report said.

In a separate operation on Saturday, the Malian army, in collaboration with the Africa Corps and the Movement for the Salvation of Azawad, killed several terrorists, including Abou Dahdah, another terrorist leader and explosives expert.

