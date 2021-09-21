Trending Now
Russia and Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy

written by Derdy September 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 21  —  On September 20, 2021, in Vienna, on the sidelines of the 65th IAEA General Conference, the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development of Zimbabwe signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy.

From the Russian side, the document was signed by ROSATOM Director General Alexey Likhachev, while Minister of Energy and Power Development Soda Zhemu signed the document on behalf of Zimbabwe.

The Memorandum is the first document signed between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Zimbabwe in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy. The document creates a basis for cooperation in a wide range of areas such as projects in the sphere of non-power applications of atomic energy in industry, agriculture, and medicine. Particular attention is paid to personnel training for the Zimbabwean national atomic industry and raising public awareness of nuclear energy.

Rosatom (full name: State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom) is one of the global technological leaders, a diversified holding with energy, mechanical engineering, and construction assets. Rosatom is one of the ten largest companies in Russia. Having competencies throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, Rosatom has the largest foreign project portfolio in the world; 35 power units at different stages of implementation in 12 countries, including several African countries: Zambia, Rwanda, Ghana, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, Namibia, and South Africa. Rosatom develops Africa in different ways, not only NPP building but also constructing the Nuclear Science and Technology Centers, supporting ecological initiatives, and providing food security.

 

By NDN Reporter

