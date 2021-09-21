Trending Now
Sports

African Connection Boxing raring to churn out young champions despite financial challenges

written by Musa Zimunya September 21, 2021

WINDHOEK, SEPT 21 – African Connection Boxing today held a press conference to announce their upcoming boxing event slated for 9 October 2021, and founder Imms Moses has set his sights to focus on local development in order to make sure the country has a great foundation to produce future champions.

“Despite the challenges faced by our stable, that will not stop us from trying to produce new champions. We’ve had champions like the hitman Paulus Moses, Indongo, Ambunda, and more but we don’t have any new upcoming youngsters to take over, hence we at African Connection are taking up such great initiatives of focusing on youngsters so that they can take up the responsibility to bring world titles to the land of the brave,” he said.

The box and dine event will have (nine) bouts on the night, with the main event pitting Flame “Special 1” Nangolo against Gustav Petrus for the feather weight title.

Other under cards in the light weight and flyweight divisions will follow and then comes a core main event in the welter- weight as a curtain raiser for the main fight of the night.

However, Moses issued a clarion call on the corporate sector to focus on local investment especially in sports such as athletics, boxing, soccer and more.

“That’s why we are now stuck even with soccer, people can’t even go watch soccer. We are unable to use our stadium, our team now has to travel outside the country to host home games. The country need to start investing on youth .We cannot have stars like Mboma if we cannot invest in our youth, otherwise they will end up in the street. There is reason kids are given toys to keep them busy. I am calling out to the media to send out messages out there that we need financial assistance from corporate companies and individuals to support us in producing future champions.”

The event will take place at Nampower Convention Centre and spectators are capped at 100. A table of eight people will cost 15 000 per table to be occupied by the 100 people, while the 50 people will be boxers, coaches, and referees. – NDN Staffer

