Namibia’s free roaming black rhino population drops due to drought

WINDHOEK, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — The number of the only free-roaming black rhinos left in the world has declined since 2020, Save the Rhino Trust (SRT) said on Friday, citing drought as the biggest contributing factor.

SRT Chief Executive Officer Simson Urikob told Xinhua that the numbers are now just over 100, down from the over 200 figure he gave in 2020.

“Although we did not record any poaching cases last year, the drought situation did not change much, we lost so many cubs as well as older rhinos. The last poaching incident recorded on free-roaming black rhinos was in 2020 where four were poached,” Urikob said.

He said the drought situation has, however, started looking positive as the country is receiving more rain while they are also intensifying efforts to maintain their zero poaching incidence status.

According to Urikob, community intelligence has contributed tremendously to keep away poachers.

Namibia is the only country with the last free-roaming black rhinos in the world and is working hard to grow the numbers after nearly becoming extinct some years ago from poaching and drought.