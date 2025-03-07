Namibia records 83 rhino poaching cases in 2024

WINDHOEK, March 7 — Namibia recorded 83 rhino poaching cases in 2024, underscoring persistent challenges in wildlife protection, Minister of Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Pohamba Shifeta said Thursday.

“In 2024 alone, 83 rhinos and nine elephants were poached, highlighting the need for continued investment in anti-poaching measures and enhanced collaboration with law enforcement agencies,” Shifeta said at the ministry’s annual strategic planning workshop in the city of Otjiwarongo. While acknowledging Namibia‘s conservation achievements, Shifeta stressed that poaching remains a significant challenge, noting that budget constraints, including limited fuel for rangers, have hampered the ministry’s response capabilities.

Despite these challenges, Namibia continues to earn international recognition for its commitment to biodiversity protection, he said. Conservation efforts have included upgrading roads and waterholes in the Etosha National Park and strengthening forest management through the designation of new community forests. The minister called for enhanced coordination within the ministry and greater investment in infrastructure to bolster wildlife protection. Home to one of the world’s largest black rhino populations, Namibia has long been at the forefront of conservation efforts in Africa. (Xinhua)