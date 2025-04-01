Presidency Provides Clarity on the Editorial of The Namibian Newspaper titled“ on 28th of March 2025

The Presidency wishes to clarify information published in the editorial of The Namibian newspaper, The editorial correctly stated that Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah emphasised the full implementation of the SWAPO manifesto.

The Manifesto represents a binding contract between the President, the Ruling Party SWAPO and the people of the Republic of Namibia, One of the arguments raised in the editorial concerns whether President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah would proceed with the revival of Air Namibia, even if well-researched data suggested that it would burden taxpayers as has been the case in the past.

The Presidency reaffirms that President Nandi-Ndaitwah has committed to reviving the national airline through well-intentioned strategic measures aimed at avoiding past mistakes. The Government intends to pursue this initiative using a sustainable business model with a Public-Private Partnership approach to provide a sound business case. the Government has developed an implementation plan with clear timelines: A market study is expected to be completed by June 2025; The expression of interest for a Public-Private Partnership is to be finalised by August 2025; The launch and official operations of the new airline are anticipated between June and December 2026.

In light of this plan of action, which is part of the key performance areas of the Minister of Works and Transport, concerns about the viability of the national airline’s revival are premature. Another concern raised in the editorial pertains to corruption, where President Nandi-Ndaitwah allegedly stated that only corruption cases from the 21st of March 2025 onwards would receive attention.

The President correctly stated that there would be no witch-hunts against anybody. The President is firmly committed to upholding the rule of law. Law-enforcement agencies and institutions charged with dealing with acts of corruption and other transgressions will continue to carry out their work without fear or favor. President Nandi-Ndaitwah stands by her declaration that the media is an important fourth arm of the state.

The President also emphasized the need for the media to report objectively. These pronouncements firmly demonstrate the commitment of President Nandi-Ndaitwahto freedom of speech and expression, as enshrined in Article 21 of the Namibian Constitution.

Source: Namibian Presidency

Editor: John K WaDisho