RocketNet powers ahead to bring Fibre to Namibians

Windhoek, 28 April 2025 – RocketNet, a dynamic Namibian Internet Service Provider, is transforming connectivity by delivering fast, affordable Fibre Internet to underserved Namibian communities. Founded in 2019 by Xander Erasmus with a vision to bridge the digital divide in areas such as Osona Village, RocketNet has since expanded its reach to include other previously overlooked areas and towns in Namibia.

Despite initial delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and funding constraints, RocketNet persevered and began commercial operations in January 2024. With just a small team of four, the company hit the ground running, determined to change the face of Fibre-connectivity in Namibia.

By forming a strategic partnership with Lightstruck, the first privately owned open-access Fibre Network Operator in Namibia, RocketNet was able to start offering fibre to the communities. While Telecom Namibia (TN) holds the distinction of being the country’s first open-access Fibre Network Operator, Lightstruck is the first in the private sector to champion this model. RocketNet’s first major project with Lightstruck launched in Khomasdal on 26 June 2024.

An intense and po-active rollout campaign followed, expanding RocketNet’s footprint to Osona Village, Rocky Crest, Rehoboth, and Dorado Park. Building on that success, the towns of Walvis Bay and Swakopmund soon followed.

RocketNet’s community-first approach is central to its success. By hiring local, community-based sales teams and engaging directly with residents, the company has significantly expanded its customer base within a few months. The company also introduced affordable packages ranging from 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps, all with unlimited data.

Understanding the challenges around affordable international bandwidth, RocketNet partnered with Oryx Fibre to establish an independent and diverse route to the Sub-Sea cables. This bold move allows RocketNet to deliver cost-effective, high-capacity data to homes and businesses.

With new connectivity already reaching Windhoek’s Central Business District, Swakopmund, and the Walvis Bay industrial area, RocketNet is also expanding its offerings to the enterprise sector. A dedicated team now works with companies to provide reliable, high-speed Internet and help them connect to major platforms like Google, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). These are the tools many businesses use for cloud storage, emails, video conferencing, and running their day-to-day operations.

To further improve Internet access in remote parts of the country, RocketNet has partnered with Qkon and OneWeb to offer Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite-based connectivity. Unlike traditional satellites that orbit far from Earth, LEO satellites operate much closer, allowing for faster, more stable Internet connections. This advanced technology is ideal for areas where fibre cables can’t reach, such as remote lodges and out-of-town business branches, bringing high-speed Internet to even the most remote corners of Namibia.

“As per RocketNet’s slogan, our purpose is to bring fibre to the people, and we are succeeding in this mission. Whether it’s a home in Windhoek or a lodge deep in the bush, we believe everyone in Namibia deserves access to reliable, affordable Internet,” says Founder and CEO, Xander Erasmus.

With offices in Windhoek, Osona, and Rehoboth, and representatives in Swakopmund and Walvis Bay, RocketNet continues to position itself as a reliable and innovative alternative for both home and business Internet solutions in Namibia.