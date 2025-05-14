INTEREST 2025 opens in Namibia to strengthen Africa’s HIV response

WINDHOEK, May 14 — The 19th International Conference on HIV Treatment, Pathogenesis, and Prevention (INTEREST 2025) opened Tuesday in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, bringing together researchers, clinicians, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond to reinforce the continent’s HIV response through evidence-based solutions.

Delivering the keynote address, Namibian Prime Minister Elijah Ngurare emphasized the urgency and purpose of the gathering. “This is not just a conference; it is a call to action,” he said.

“It is a clarion call to action that resonates across borders, across disciplines, and across communities to intensify our efforts, share innovations and country experiences, as well as the latest evidence-based research outcomes to end AIDS as a public health threat, guided by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) Fast-Track Targets.

” Ngurare highlighted Namibia‘s notable progress toward achieving these targets: 93 percent of people living with HIV know their status, 95 percent of those aware of their status are on treatment, and 98 percent of those on treatment have achieved viral suppression.

The prime minister noted Namibia‘s recognition by the World Health Organization in May 2024 for its success in preventing mother-to-child transmission of HIV and hepatitis B.

“We are the bearers of a Bronze Tier Award Status for reducing mother-to-child transmission of HIV to below five percent,” he said. Ngurare also underscored the importance of innovation, equity, and urgency in addressing HIV, especially in resource-limited settings.

“You are here not only to showcase groundbreaking research in treatment, diagnosis, and prevention, especially in resource-limited settings, but also to honor and embrace the resilience, expertise, and leadership emerging from our continent,” he said.

Namibia remains dedicated to providing quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare for all, with HIV services integrated into the broader health system framework, he added.

Namibian Minister of Health and Social Services Esperance Luvindao addressed the opening session, describing the conference as a vital platform for sharing research, insights, and innovations, as well as reaffirming Africa’s collective resolve to end HIV as a public health threat in alignment with global goals. (Xinhua)