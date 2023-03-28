Ride the Ridges MTB: A Unique and Thrilling Cycling Experience in Namibia

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, March 28 — Following the much-anticipated co-sponsored PSG and Capricorn Group Ride the Ridges MTB three-day stage race, the organizers, riders, and sponsors unanimously agreed that the event, hosted from 24 to 26 March 2023 at Heja Lodge, a world-class experience that exceeded all expectations. This second annual mountain bike trail event provided an epic adventure and a unique experience for the 202 riders who journeyed on the lush, green, and scenic ridges surrounding Windhoek.

The demand for the 2023 event was so significant that entries were extended by 33%, yet the event was still sold out. As part of their entry fees, riders donated to the Gondwana Care Trust, which was selected as Ride the Ridges’ official beneficiary. PSG and Capricorn Group handed over a cheque for N$20,000 on Saturday to the Gondwana Care Trust.

The three-day journey comprised three stages, with the first stage offering an easy introduction to the weekend. On Friday, riders departed at 15:00 and enjoyed breathtaking scenery from some of the highest mountains surrounding Windhoek, followed by a sundowner at 2,100m above sea level where they were rewarded with a cold beverage.

On Saturday, riders relished the second stage, which took them on one of the highest ridgelines in Namibia on a flowing jeep track, spread out over three privately owned farms and restricted access land. Finally, the last stage commenced on Sunday when riders took a shorter route through the scenic Las Vegas Namibia camp.

Water points were available on all three stages, and the Rider Village at Heja Lodge brought out the deeper essence of the Ride the Ridges event with live entertainment, a gin and beer bar, and various stalls. Family and friends gathered early each day at Heja Lodge to cheer on the riders as they arrived at the Rider Village, tired but exhilarated by the ride. Two lucky riders were surprised with Gondwana vouchers of N$10,000.

“PSG Namibia is proud to have been involved again this year in the Ride the Ridges, which was again a huge success thanks to all the riders who participated. We are honoured to support events that align with our values, and we will be back next year,” said Brian van Rensburg, Director at PSG Namibia.

“Capricorn Group is proud of its partnership with PSG in hosting this unique 3-day stage race. The event exceeded our expectations and was yet another unique experience for riders. We are looking forward to next year,” said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs at Capricorn Group.

Ride the Ridges is unlike anything riders have ever experienced in Namibia, with magnificent scenery and great hospitality. Ridge Riders walked away from this unforgettable experience richer and eager to join the next hosted event.

Patrick de Goede from the event organizer, Cycletec, said the Ride the Ridges is a celebration of cycling, providing a challenging yet thrilling experience for participants, which is why no winner was declared at this year’s event.

For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na or contact Festus Nakatana at 0812203603. – Namibia Daily News